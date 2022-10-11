Azimio faults President William Ruto over lifting of ban on GMO food

Azimio One Kenya Coalition has faulted President Ruto over lifting of GMO food ban.

The Coalition says GMOs are a threat to the lives of Kenyans and companies that deal in seeds in the country, risk being driven out of business owing to the entry of multinational companies.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the government should have had national consultation before lifting the ban.

Mr Musyoka says multinationals sponsored skewed research, that led to the lifting of the ban

He says Azimio will take the fight of GMO to parliament.