Axle load violation earns truck driver Sh47 million fine

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has slapped a truck driver with a Sh46.9 million fine for violating axle load regulations on Mombasa Road.

The truck, which had a trailer carrying sand was stopped by Kenha officers and the Axle Load Enforcement and Highways Unit police officers on Thursday morning in Mavoko, along Mombasa road.

Kenha Senior Engineer Axle Load Control Kennedy Ndugire said the truck was found to have exceeded the normal weight of between 54,000kg.

The driver of the truck was flagged down by the police and while trying to escape, collided with an oncoming motor vehicle damaging it.

Mr Ndugire said the agency will do everything to protect roads from overloaded trucks. He said the Regional Trunk Road Network stretching from Mombasa to Malaba is protected under the East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act, 2016, which stipulates that an overloaded truck will be charged a fine for excess cargo, which will also be unloaded before it is allowed to continue with its journey.

He also revealed that the same vehicle was intercepted and detained at Mashuuru Police Station on December 16, 2023, with an overload of 25,050kgs.

“The driver was fined Sh100,000 on December 18, 2023, while the owner was discharged under Sec 35 of the Penal code by the Kajiado law courts,” he added.

Mr Ndugire said the truck will be charged a parking fee of 50 dollars a day.

“We will not relent in protecting our roads. In 60 days, if the owner will not have paid the fine, he will be deemed to have forfeited the vehicle to the state and Kenha will get a court order to sell the vehicle,” he said.

Officer Commanding the Axle Load Enforcement and Highways Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police John Gichohi said police will continue working with other relevant authorities to protect the roads despite intimidation from a few selfish individuals.