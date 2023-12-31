Away with festivities: The long January begins

Leo ni? (Kiswahili for ‘What’s the date today?) If there is a question that has been overused this week, this probably carries the day. Because, honestly, who knows what date of the week or day this is?

For most people, the days before Christmas are more than a mere countdown. You know the exact hour to arrive at the bus station, what time the local butchery opens and when it’s time to head to your usual meet up place.

Christmas day, which fell on Monday, is the highlight of the festive season.

This year, social media platforms were flooded with all sorts of photos — travel, sumptuous feasts, and families in matching Christmas outfits.

For hundreds of city dwellers, the Christmas period was an escape from the hustles and bustles of the city life. At this time of the festive season, there’s a long to-do list.

Then, a strange and nameless in-between time begins.

In the wake of other national holidays, the morning after a holiday becomes a return to the familiar workweek, whether in formal or informal sector. Not exactly so during this period.

A research by the Society for Human Resource Management capturing a reflection of many companies across the world about 99 percent of companies in the United States shut down on Christmas Day and 95 percent on New Year’s Day.

“It feels like you are out of the rhythm from the normal self. I don’t know if I should work on my pending assignments when I should be resting or exactly what I should do. I feel blah,” Morris Ochieng, a photojournalist for a company that’s on break shares.

He is not alone.

This is the common mood for many people and has become a subject for wild hyperbole across social media.

On Facebook, one user posted, “What are we to do with these leftover days?” With Christmas day falling on a Monday, many feel that there was a lot of energy left for the week but without much to do or the motivation to engage in regular activities.

In different parts of the world, the mood of this week, which happens every year, has been labelled names.

In Norway, for instance, it is christened Romjul, a space for Christmas. Germans call it “zwishen den Jahren, a period that marks the end of one year and another one that’s yet to start.

For those who have had to resume work, many quarters call it, a slow week.

While the exact cause of feelings varies from one person to another, psychologists say that post-Christmas blues are very common.

One of the reasons for the lower mood, they say, is due to weight gain.

On average, studies have shown that people gain at least one kilogramme over the festive season. The change of routines, from drinking more to sleeping less, can also have a huge impact on your moods.

A 2021 study on sleeping patterns during the festive season and published in Frontiers in Psychology reveals that people tend to sleep longer than usual.