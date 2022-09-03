Avoid Nakuru-Naivasha highway, KeNHA warns motorists

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Naivasha – Nakuru highway following heavy traffic jam on the busy road attributed to a Friday night traffic incident.

As of Saturday 9am, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) was yet to clear the gridlock along the highway that saw some motorists spend the night in the cold.

In an update, the roads agency said: “Further o our earlier advisory, motorists planning to travel between Nairobi and Nakuru are advised to use Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Lanet or Naivasha-Olkalou-Lanet routes. Trucks are advised to delay their travels until the situation eases at Gilgil. Every effort is being made to enable traffic to start flowing.”

According to Gilgil sub-county police commander, Francis Tumbo, a 5pm accident along the highway occasioned the night long gridlock.

“Some of the drivers grew inpatient as the road was being cleared, blocking both lanes and being a Friday, the traffic flow was heavy,” he told the Nation.Africa.

In a traffic advisory sent out at 8pm Friday night, KeNHA had said the gridlock was caused “a traffic incident near the rail over road brdge between Gilgil turn-off and the weighbridge.”

They, however, did not clarify the nature of the incident.

In response to laments by motorists who were stuck on the road for hours, KeNHA said it was handling the matter.

"Police are currently on site and working on the situation to restore normalcy. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline and avoid overlapping as they approach this section in order to avoid further congestion," the road agency stated.

Heavy traffic jam along the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. It was occasioned by a Friday night accident near Gilgil town. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

According to reactions, some shared online, a number of motorists spent the night on the road even as they called on the government to expand the highway.

Among those caught up in the snarl-up was Ruth Wambui who was travelling from her native Mairo-Inya village in Nyahururu to Naivasha.

The commuter spent more than six hours on the road in a journey that takes half of the time.

“After connecting to the main highway, our woes began. We had to wait and allow the police to clear the road. I eventually arrived at Naivasha at around 10:00pm,” she said.

Ms Wambui also blamed the jam on impatient drivers who overlapped, completely blocking all lanes.

Those largely affected were truck drivers headed to different destinations. Especially those heading to Nakuru to Naivasha with traffic extending near Naivasha town.

“I have been here for several hours with no respite in sight…I have been in touch with my colleagues and the story is the same, transport has been completely paralysed,” said Kampala-bound truck driver Mohamed Awagh.

He accused the police of not doing enough, saying it was “unacceptable” to spend more than 12-hours on the road. “Am not sure what time I will arrive at Kampala,” he complained.