Avenue Hospital launches modern theatre to offer specialised surgical services

Nairobi residents will now access affordable highly-specialised surgical services following the launch of a state-of-the-art theatre to offer a wide range of surgical procedures.

The ultra-modern theatre, by Avenue Hospital in Parklands, will offer general surgeries as well as neurosurgeries, orthopaedic, laparoscopic; ear, nose and throat (ENT), obstetrics and gynaecology surgeries.

The services will be available to patients with both private insurance as well as the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Avenue Hospital Parklands Manager Dr Mohammed Said disclosed that the new development is part of the hospital’s expansion to meet the different scope of services and client expectations.

The investment in the modern theatre, he pointed out, will allow the hospital to expand its surgical services.

“We are expanding our scope of services in Kenya as we go out of our way to meet clients’ expectations. We have four operating theatres which have undergone expansion and revamping to be able to do more surgeries,” said Dr Said.

Kenyans have for a long time been seeking advanced medical care overseas, especially in India, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

With specialised services and equipment coming closer home, access to quality health care is being addressed where such access is being offered at reasonable prices.

“Avenue Group prides itself in serving patients from various private insurance companies, corporate clients, and NHIF. Avenue hospitals and clinics are NHIF accredited, meaning that they are accessible by the public for various services and procedures,” said Dr Musa Misiani, Avenue Hospital Medical Services Manager.

He added that with the modern theatre the hospital will be able to run a busy surgical service involving highly-specialised surgeries as well as offer transplant services as a way of ensuring the level of patient safety and better patient outcomes.

Avenue Healthcare is one of the leading private healthcare groups in East Africa running three hospitals, 13 clinics across Kenya, and a Homecare business.