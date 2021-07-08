Autopsy reveals what killed Karen DCI boss Anne Waiganjo

Karen DCI boss Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo

Karen Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

An autopsy conducted on the body of Karen police boss Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo has revealed that she succumbed to a pulmonary embolism.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.