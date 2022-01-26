Autopsy reveals how ex-LinkedIn staff Thogori Karago died

A post mortem done on the body of former LinkedIn Africa manager Thogori Chege Karago has shown that she had no physical injuries.

Kilimani Police boss Muturi Mbogo on Wednesday told the Nation.Africa that the deceased was, however, found to have suffered cerebrovascular haemorrhage.

“This means some blood vessels in her brain had bled. She also had nasal secretions,” Mr Mbogo said.

Samples from her internal organs were also picked for toxicology tests. The results are expected to be out in two weeks.

“They will tell what the cause of her death was, for now the findings so far are inconclusive,” he added.

Ms Karago’s body was discovered in her room number 315 last Friday evening by the security manager at Park Inn by Radison Hotel in Nairobi.

Lying unconscious

The manager told officers at Kileleshwa Police Station that he discovered Ms Karago lying unconscious in the room that had been locked from inside.

He added that she was confirmed dead by paramedics from St John’s Ambulance who responded to the hotel’s calls for first aid.

“Preliminary investigations on the food at her table shows that she was diabetic. There were no physical injuries on her body,” a police report on the incident notes.

The 33-year-old’s body was then moved to MP Shah Hospital mortuary.

Ms Karago, was the former Senior Software Engineer and Product Manager at LinkedIn. While there, she was responsible for the growth of the platform in the African continent and led the monetisation team on subscriptions products at the site.

However, at the time of her death, she was running Speakeasy, a content creator platform aimed at amplifying the voice of women and children and monetising their engagement.

Travel destinations

She was also the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of pink Coconuts, an LGBTQIA travel platform that guides members onto favourable travel destinations across the world.

“We believe that LGBTQ people should be able to travel everywhere and anywhere with comfort and ease. We believe that travel should be good for self, good for the community and good for the environment,” the website notes.

A website created to celebrate and share goodwill messages following her demise says she loved to build technology products that impact positively on people’s lives especially in developing countries like Nairobi, where she grew up.