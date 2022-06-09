August polls: US hails candidate verification process by IEBC

The United States has reiterated its support for free and fair elections on August 9 following the clearance of candidates seeking the presidential seat.

In a brief statement shared on Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the green light given to candidates seeking various seats in the upcoming polls.

“We welcome @IEBCKenya’s certification of candidates for Kenya’s August 9 general election and the beginning of the electoral campaign. As I said to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Omamo last month, the United States stands with Kenyans in support of free, fair, and peaceful elections,” Blinken said in a post on Twitter.

Blinken spoke to CS Omamo on May 26 during a call to address the impact of rising global food insecurity on Africa.

During the call, he stressed that the United States remains a partner in finding durable solutions to the crisis. He also underscored the US desire to galvanise international action and work together to ensure multilateral institutions serve the interests of all nations.

Blinken and omamo also discussed the value both of our countries place on our strong bilateral relationship.

The four presidential candidates, Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoya and David Waihiga have promised to campaign peacefully in the remaining one month so as to curb a repeat of past electoral violence.

The electoral body locked out more than 50 other aspirants from the State House race making this year’s list of candidates on the ballot paper the shortest since the advent of multiparty democracy in 1992.