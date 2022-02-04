August 9 polls: State to deploy Kenya Prisons Service, KFS and NYS officers

NYS

Graduating National Youth Service recruits march during their passing-out in Gilgil Nakuru County on December 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

Additional officers from the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), National Youth Service (NYS) and police reservists will be placed under the command of the Inspector General of Police to provide security in the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.