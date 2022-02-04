August 9 polls: State to deploy Kenya Prisons Service, KFS and NYS officers

Additional officers from the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), National Youth Service (NYS) and police reservists will be placed under the command of the Inspector General of Police to provide security in the August 9 General Election.

This is according to an election management and security manual that has been sent to all police commanders placing the upcoming polls as the most challenging and expensive to man in Kenya in recent history.

As IG, Hillary Mutyambai who is overseeing his first General-Election is faced with a herculean task of managing a situation that is already filled with ethnic rhetoric and sparks of confrontations between supporters of opposing groups.

In the manual sent to commanders, the IG has identified criminal gangs, supporters of candidates, some aspirants and the sympathisers of candidates who will sense defeat as the main possible perpetrators of electoral related violence.

Police commanders have also been instructed to watch out for early warning signs which point to possible violence and plan accordingly while at the same time informing their superiors for back up by specialised forces.

135,000 police officers

In this regard the General Service Unit (GSU), Border Police Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU), Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) and the Criminal Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) have been put on standby.

Further it is expected that no officer in all the security agencies will go on leave in the period leading to the elections and after the polls until the country has a new president and commander in chief.

This means that all the 135,000 police officers, their commanders plus additional units from all the government security agencies shall be on duty across all the polling stations or on standby for quick deployment whenever need arises.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has already mapped out five major towns as possible hotspots. They are Nairobi, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa and Nakuru.

Monitored closely

Also monitored closely are Marsabit, Isiolo, Homabay, Migori, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia and Tana River which have shown signs of early ethnic and gang mobilization.

And with the election already showing signs of being highly charged plus the levels of incitement being witnessed, the state’s security agencies are leaving nothing to chance.

“Police commanders shall be expected to identify major threat factors in protective security including those affecting prevention of terrorism and in liaison with the elite units put in place the ways and means to mitigate them,” says the manual.

“Commanders must therefore conduct threat and risk analysis of emerging security threats and develop appropriate protective and response strategies,” it says.

Police commanders have been instructed to watch out for seven early warning signs of violence in their regions and deploy accordingly. These include physical attacks during the various phases of the electoral cycle, destruction of property, disruption of campaign meetings and a presence of organised criminal gangs in their areas.

Terror attacks

They have further been told to watch out for any acts which cause fear on the population like terror attacks, distribution of leaflets, verbal threats and use of inflammatory, abusive or derogatory language.

In this regard all police commanders have been ordered to prepare and submit election security operation plans for their respective areas of command. This will enable the Interior Ministry to plan and deploy accordingly in order to minimise any possible flare ups and to deal with any trouble if it arises.

“The police have a triple function: first, the maintenance of law and order, secondly, provision of security during an election process and thirdly, the prevention, and detection of election offences and the bringing of offenders to justice,” says the manual.

“Every police officer designated as election security personnel must be in possession of a standard type notebook which would be used to enter details of all incidents and any other material of evidential value,” says the manual.

The Treasury has already asked for an extra Sh19 billion for enhancing security as the state continues to consolidate a plan to make sure the upcoming elections are not only devoid of violence, but there will be a peaceful transfer of power.

Apart from the expected recruitment of police officers, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is also increasing its vigilance. In the supplementary budget which has been presented to parliament, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has asked for an extra Sh2.2 billion for NIS.

The CS has also asked for an extra Sh15.1 billion for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) saying that the 13 percent increase in the army’s budget is for “support for security and salary shortfall related expenditures.”

Mass recruitment

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) is set to meet next week to determine whether there will be a mass recruitment for new police officers to assist in manning the polls.

If approved, at least 4,000 fresh officers could graduate on time for the elections joining an already 135,000 strong boots on the ground plus new equipment which is already being procured for deployment in hotspots.

When asked about whether the police will carry out a recruitment in order to beef up security, Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso told Nation.Africa to “wait for the official announcement.”

