Audrey Mbugua

Transgender activist Audrey Mbugua (seated) gets her hair done by Maureen Munyaka Muya, who is also a transgender woman, at a salon in South B, Nairobi in August 2020.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Audrey Mbugua in fresh gender battle 

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Petitioners say they have been subjected to discrimination, suspicion, mistreatment and humiliation.
  • Through lawyer Conrad Ojiambo, they want the court to order the state to recognise and protect their identity as transgender.

Transgender activist Audrey Mbugua Ithibu and two others are still fighting the government over its refusal to allow them to remove the male designation from their national registration documents. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.