Wilson Aruasa

Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital CEO, Dr Wilson Aruasa, responds to questions from Members of the National Assembly's Public Investments Committee on February 16, 2022.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Auditor-General wants Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital investigated over Covid funds misuse

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu now wants the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the management of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) over irregular utilization of Sh115 million meant for Covid-19 intervention. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.