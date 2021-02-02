Auditor General to face MPs over Kemsa probe

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu is on Wednesday expected to face a parliamentary committee probing the Sh7.8 billion Covid-19 expenditure by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa)

Ms Gathungu will appear before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee over change of figures of two companies that supplied Kemsa with Covid-19 materials.

Last week, the committee chaired by Mvita lawmaker Abdulswamad Nassir received an addendum from the office of the Auditor General indicating that its earlier special report on the utilisation of Covid billion had errors.

The initial report by the Auditor General indicated that Nanopay which supplied Kemsa with 50,000 pieces of N95 facemasks at a cost of Sh340 million had the figure changed to Sh34.9 million representing a reduction of over Sh300 million.

The committee wants the Auditor General to explain what caused the changes after it ruled out an earlier explanation that the figures changed due to a typing error.

“..we wish to clarify an error occurring in pages 18 and 41 of the special report on the amount of Nanopay,” reads of the addendum signed by the Auditor General to the committee.

Mr Nassir yesterday confirmed to the Nation that Ms Gathungu has been scheduled to appear before them this afternoon.

“We have invited her in the afternoon over the errors that appeared on the companies. We need to know what happened, it is in public domain and even documents from Kemsa presented before this committee indicate that Nanopay got tenders worth Sh340 million but now the addendum from the Auditor General is saying there was an error,” Ms Nassir said.

Lawmakers raised an alarm on the admission by the Auditor General on the typing error casting doubt over its validity.

Ms Gathungu is also expected to explain to the committee on changes of figures of little known Shop N Buy was also changed but it was yet to be established by how much.

Little-known Shop ‘N’ Buy which was registered on February 14 is one of the major beneficiaries of the flawed tender processes at Kemsa last year and is among the companies set to be probed by the committee on how it got the tenders at Kemsa.

The company was handed Sh970 million contract to supply 100,000 PPE kits, each at an approximate price of Sh9, 000, earning it Sh900 million.

The company was also allowed to supply another 100,000 pieces of KN95 masks at Sh700 a piece.