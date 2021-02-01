Auditor-General seeks more funding to help save taxpayers’ cash

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has called for expanded funding for her office to enhance service delivery and guarantee autonomy.

While she admitted that her office has a broad constitutional and legal mandate, she regretted that it has scored poorly in international ratings because of the way it is funded.

In her first media interview since she was appointed the country’s second auditor-general in July last year, Ms Gathungu called on MPs to amend the law and create a fund for the office, noting that is the only way to guarantee its autonomy.

“This is one area where we have scored poorly in international rating. The National Treasury is the one that decides our allocation but it is one of our key clients,” she said in an interview that aired on NTV yesterday.

“Funding is the base of the autonomy. If the office is not adequately funded, it will erode all other forms of independence we have gained through constitutional and legal means.”

Although a critical anchor in determining how public funds are used, the OAG is funded through annual allocations proposed by the National Treasury and approved by the National Assembly.

Ms Gathungu proposed that the funding system be overhauled and a system that will enhance its position adopted.

She suggested two funding models, with the first based on a percentage of the total national budget approved by the National Assembly every year. Under this model, the funds due to the office will rise proportionally to the expansion of the budget.

Special kitty

Her second option was creation of a special kitty for her office.

“The fund should be ring-fenced and protected from arbitrary adjustments by both Parliament and National Treasury, both of which are subject to audit requirements,” she said.

Ms Gathungu, who is the only second occupant of the office since it was established in the 2010 Constitution, was appointed in July last year, 11 months after his predecessor had already left office.

She admitted it has not been easy since she found a huge backlog of reports due to the long spell in which the office did not have a CEO to sign off most of the reports.

“They were unique 11 months, unprecedented,” she said of the period, but insisted she was doing her best to recover lost ground.

“If we were adequately funded, we would be able to do in-year audits, raise issues and give recommendations so that reports published before the end of each financial year will be properly amended and the necessary measures taken,” she said.

She also called on Parliament to harmonise the Constitution and the Public Finance Management and the Public Audit Act.

For example, the Constitution gives the Auditor-General six months after the end of each financial year to audit all public entities.

However, the public finance management law gives public entities three months to complete their audits, which peels away crucial three months from the time the Constitution has given the auditor-general.

She said the time for public entities to submit their reports to her office should be slashed to one month.

Bad reports

“Public entities have internal auditors and the integrated financial management information system (Ifmis). In any case public entities are required to do public financial reports every quarter therefore they don’t need three months to prepare the financial report of the last quarter.”

While she admitted that there have been perennial cycle of bad reports from her office with little or no action against the accounting officers, she suggested that sanctions provided in the PFM Act and the Public Audit Act be harmonised so that there are consequences for non-implementation of the reports.

Among the tasks her office is seized of, is another audit of the Ifmis, which is a follow up to a similar task it conducted in 2016.

“We are following up to ensure that what we recommended is being implemented,” she said.

“Sometimes we blame the IT system when the human element is the fault. We want to strengthen the system but also deal with human elements because that is where the problem is.”

Ms Gathungu has refused to be dragged into the debate on whether the country loses Sh2 billion daily through corrupt practices even as she called for increased funding for her office.

“I leave it [the claim of Sh2 billion being lost daily] to the person who said it,” she said.

“He may have said it because he is privy to intelligence information that alludes to that figure but I’ll leave it at that.”