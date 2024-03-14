Auditor General raises fears over recoverability of over Sh3 billion prison land

The government is frustrated in its bid to recover Sh3 billion parcels of Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) land encroached for over 30 years due to the numerous cases filed in court according to the report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

The audit on the accounts of State Department for Correctional Services for the 2021/22 financial year currently before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, shows that of the 22,693.15 acres of land belonging to various correctional facilities across the country, 4,242.71 acres have been illegally encroached.

The continued encroachment and alienation has led to continued decrease in size of the prisons land across the country, which has the danger of making the prisons department incapable of carrying out its correctional functions effectively.

The most affected being Kitale GK prison land and the Shimo La Tewa whose land has been illegally alienated and allocated to private individuals with efforts by the Prisons Department to reclaim it being hampered by the numerous litigations in court by those suspected to be illegal settlers.

In some instances, where KPS has had favourable rulings to recover the land, the encroachers have appealed necessitating long paths towards the recovery process.

The audit, under consideration before PAC, shows that there are 36 active cases in Environment and Land Court over the recoverability of the land.

An inspection undertaken by the auditors in July 2022 revealed that 2,483.5 acres of land belonging to five sampled correctional facilities across the country are currently occupied by informal settlers that include the people, Churches and other government institutions.

“They continue to use such land for residential and commercial purposes,” the audit says.

for instance at the Kitale correctional facility, 2,321.09 acres have been illegally alienated and allocated to private individuals, at Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa, 141.24 acres prisons land are in the hands of 77 illegal occupants with the unknown acreage of Nakuru prisons land occupied by Churches and government institutions.

In Narok, 16.19 acres have been illegally alienated and allocated by the county government to private individuals with 4.94 acres of Kitui GK prison land occupied by a Church and three private individuals.

Interestingly, of the 117 parcels of land that Kenya Prisons Service owns across the country, it only has 15 title deeds for parcels that include Kitengela Prison, Naivasha Prison, Kamiti Prison, Murang’a Prison, Nyahururu Prison and Busia Prison.

The others are Kilgoris Prison, Maralal Prison, Ruiru Prison, Bura farm Prison, Makueni Prison, Ngeria Prison, Woodley staff quarters, Lumumba farm Eldoret and Kibos.

This comes as the auditors indicted the State Department for Correctional Services department for failing to provide a report prepared by the Inter-Ministerial Committee following the Attorney-General’s advice of March 7, 2022 to the Commissioner-General of Prison on the informal settlers.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee has the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning, the National Land Commission (NLC) and the Survey of Kenya.

The State Department did not also provide evidence of the action taken so far including the eviction of the illegal occupants in compliance with government directives among them PAC directive of May 28, 2022.

PAC had directed that the Commissioner-General of Prisons urgently evict the persons who are in occupation of Kitale prison land and secure it through a permanent fence.

However, it emerged that KPS was deterred from taking any action due to the pending court cases.

A brief by State Department for Correctional Services Principal Secretary Dr Salome Beacco before PAC, indicates that the Kenya Prisons Service lost huge parcels of land to private developers in the 1990s and that the delayed conclusion of court cases has frustrated KPS recovery efforts.

“The court cases have taken long to be concluded and this has occasioned delay in surveying and titling of the prison land,” says Ms Beacco.

Despite this, the PS says that her State Department “is in the process of documenting, surveying and acquiring titles for the remaining parcels through an Inter-Ministerial Committee.

The original acreage of Narok prison land was 64.8 acres but 20 acres have been encroached by private developers.

The PS noted that the County Government of Narok is in the process of regularizing the part development plan of 2016 that does not reflect the original acreage of the Narok prison land.

Equally, part of the Kitale main and Kitale medium Prisons land is occupied by people and companies who acquired the disputed portion through illegal means more than 30 years ago.

The gazette notice plot No.359 of 1943 established Kitale main prison in LR No. 2197/2/2 approximately 3,000 acres and legal notice 721 of 1961 established Kitale medium prison land about 159.1 acres.