Drama as auctioneers storm Ngirici's Runda home over Sh5m helicopter debt

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • NCS Auctioneers stormed the Runda home in the morning following instructions from Flex Air Charters.
  • It took the intervention of Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata to calm things down. 

Auctioneers on Monday stormed the home of Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Ngirici seeking to seize household items over a Sh5 million debt owed to a helicopter company.

