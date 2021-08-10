Drama as auctioneers storm Ngirici's Runda home over Sh5m helicopter debt

Auctioneers on Monday stormed the home of Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Ngirici seeking to seize household items over a Sh5 million debt owed to a helicopter company.

NCS Auctioneers stormed her Runda home in the morning following instructions from Flex Air Charters for failing to pay the money after hiring its helicopters in 2016.

The auctioneers, however, failed to cart away the items they had seized despite having a warrant and being accompanied by police officers. It took the intervention of Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata to calm things down as he promised to help settle the debt.

“Yes, the lawyer (Mr Kangata) agreed to drop a check at our office,” Mr Timothy Owuor of NCS Auctioneers said.

Ms Ngirici hired the firm's chopper services between May 8 and August 17, 2016 and incurred a cost of Sh5.9 million. She paid some of the amount and was left with a balance of Sh3.9 million.

And after failing to pay the balance, the company moved to court seeking to compel the Kirinyaga politician and her husband to pay the debt.