AU-Comesa joint election observer mission starts work

Former Sierra Leone president Ernest Bai will lead the joint African Union (AU) and Comesa election observation mission in next Tuesday’s polls.

The mission includes 90 observers from several African countries. At its launch in Nairobi yesterday, President Bai said the elections are important and everyone involved should ensure they are free, fair and credible.

To familiarise themselves with Kenyan electoral laws and election preparations, the observers are attending a three-day conference in Nairobi that will end on Saturday.

Noting that no two elections are the same, with variations in political and electoral complexities, he called on the observers to be vigilant and make an independent, objective and impartial assessment under international standards.

Through the joint mission, the AU and Comesa hope to contribute to democratisation, peace and stability in Kenya.

“The Mission shall also be guided by the provisions of the AU and Comesa, including the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, elections and good governance and the 2012 AU declaration of principles of good governance, democracy and elections in Africa and the guides on the conduct of Comesa election observation missions,” Mr Bai said.

He noted that past elections in Kenya had been marred by challenges, controversies and contested outcomes, cautioning the observers that Tuesday’s polls may not be any different.

With many stakeholders, including citizens, voters and candidates, eager about the presidential election, Mr Bai said the assessment of international observers was important.

“Tension and anxiety, if not managed well, may lead to violence. This makes our responsibility as continental and regional organisations very important in view of the mandate and vision for a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa,” he said.

The observers were urged to maintain neutrality, objectivity and respect Kenya’s national laws, traditions and culture while carrying out their mandate at polling centres.

Marie-Pierre Lloyd, a member of the Comesa Committee of Elders, described the joint AU-Comesa mission as historic, saying it added to their core messaging that democratic processes such as elections should be handled properly and push the continent’s development and growth forward.

This will be the third Comesa election observation mission in Kenya since it began the role in its 21 member states in 2006.

With Kenya a strategic trading member in the regional trade bloc, accounting for 18.3 per cent of Comesa’s intra-export volume in 2020, ranked second to Egypt, Ms Lloyd said it was important that the elections be peaceful.