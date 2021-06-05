Attendees of Madaraka Day fete urged to get tested, self-isolate

DP William Ruto in Kisumu

Deputy President William Ruto waves at a crowd in Kondele along Kisumu-Kakamega highway on his way from Jomo Kenyatta international Stadium in Kisumu County, where Madaraka Day celebrations took place on June 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last week on Sunday, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital was full with 92 patients and private hospitals were also overwhelmed, forcing medics in the county to hold a crisis meeting.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu has gone on quarantine and asked all leaders who were present during Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu County to self-isolate as Covid-19 cases in the region rise.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why Ruto needs Raila

  2. PRIME Mt Kenya battle veers to shrines, cultural identity

  3. PRIME Why fake academic papers continue to be ‘hot cake’

  4. PRIME Inside Uhuru's growing military empire

  5. Attendees of Madaraka Day fete urged to get tested, self-isolate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.