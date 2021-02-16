Anti-terrorism police blocked from interrogating Sonko in hospital

A Kahawa court on Tuesday barred officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) from interrogating former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko while he is hospitalised.

The court also ruled that the former Nairobi county boss will face terror charges after he is discharged from hospital.

Sonko was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital last week after he complained of stomach pains while in a police cell.

On learning that the politician could not attend his bail hearing at Kiambu law courts last Tuesday, the ATPU team which had been guarding him stormed the hospital and took him.

The hospital management and security, who appeared to have been caught off-guard, could not prevent the more than a dozen heavily armed men taking the former governor.

He was immediately put in a vehicle and driven to Kiambu.