Anti-terrorism police blocked from interrogating Sonko in hospital

Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Kiambu Law Courts on February 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Kahawa court on Tuesday barred officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) from interrogating former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko while he is hospitalised.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.