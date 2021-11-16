At 90 years, Mwai Kibaki is still a role model for younger politicians

Mwai Kibaki

Former President Mwai Kibaki at KICC , Nairobi on November 7, 2015.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

As Mwai Kibaki turns 90 years old today, the third President of Kenya is being celebrated as a patriot and a hero who greatly contributed to national development.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.