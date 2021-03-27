AstraZeneca: Who is using the jab and who is not

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a rollercoaster ride. While staunchly supported by Britain, which developed it, South Africa has rejected it outright while some other countries have suspended their rollouts. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MCK wrangles: Fresh twist in Tabitha Mutemi case

  2. Human error could be behind Suez Canal blockage

  3. 1,152 more contract Covid-19

  4. Kenyans abroad share vaccination experiences

  5. US military offers to help in blocked Suez Canal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.