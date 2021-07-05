AstraZeneca, Pfizer good for the Delta Covid variant

AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines have been found to be effective against the Delta variant blamed for a surge in infections in Kenya.

The two vaccines are effective in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and hospitalisation in people with the Delta variant, but less effective when compared to those with the Alpha variant, according to an article published in the Lancet journal.

The study, which looked at Covid-19 data in Scotland, found that Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine appeared less effective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in those with the Delta Variant of Concern (VOC).

This Delta variant formerly known as the B 1.617.2 has been linked to a rise in Covid-19 cases in Kenya as confirmed by the Health ministry last month. The Alpha variant is traced to the United Kingdom.

Delta VOC vaccine

“Given the observational nature of these data, estimates of vaccine effectiveness need to be interpreted with caution,” states the Lancet study whose results are consistent with the Delta VOC vaccine effects published by Public Health England.

Researchers compared the proportion of those found positive among individuals vaccinated at the time of the swab test with those not vaccinated when they were tested. Factors such as demographics were also considered.

The Scottish study looked at 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalisations among 5.4 million people in Scotland, out of which 7,723 cases and 1,234 hospitalisations were found to have the Delta variant. It also revealed that the Delta VOC in Scotland was found mainly in younger, more affluent groups.

Fourth phase

Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a consultant pathologist, said the data is worrying given that Kenya has already started experiencing the fourth phase.

“Extrapolated to our local scenario, the data about Delta variant suggests that we may end up with rampant spread of infections and more hospitalisations compared to what we had with the original virus in the first waves and also the Alpha (UK) and Beta (SA) variants that drove the subsequent waves,” he explained.

He said Kenya’s saving grace may be that more than 50 percent of households, especially in urban cities, may have some background natural immunity from previous infection while containment measures in the hotspots of Lake Victoria and Western regions may reduce the numbers there, bringing overall numbers down.

“If Nairobi does not experience a very serious surge then the fourth wave may end up being mitigated as we wait for the huge consignment of the J&J vaccine next month,” he said.