AstraZeneca, Pfizer good for the Delta Covid variant

Vaccines

A new research shows that at least two vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca, are highly effective against the Indian and UK variants when given in two doses.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP
By  Nasibo Kabale

AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines have been found to be effective against the Delta variant blamed for a surge in infections in Kenya.

