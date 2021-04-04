Assistant prisons boss Pauline Wanja is dead

Assistant Commissioner-General of Prisons Pauline Wanja Ngara, has died. Wanja was the director of gender, NGOs and sports.

Wycliffe Ogallo, the Commissioner General of Prisons, announced her death in a statement on Sunday, saying it occurred on Saturday evening as she received treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

She had been admitted for a week.

Mr Ogallo eulogised Wanja as a dedicated person, "who gave her entire adult life to serving the Kenya Prisons Service".

“As a leading figure in the struggle for the betterment of KPS, her legacy undoubtedly positions her as one of the service's greatest, a gallant lady who made KPS immeasurably better," he said.

“As we mourn the passing of an icon, our heartfelt condolences go to her beloved nuclear family, relatives and close friends. While they undoubtedly grieve her passing on, I assure them that she lives on in the hearts of those who benefited from her servant leadership,” he added.

Work history

In 2007, Wanja become the first woman to head the Nairobi Remand and Allocation Prison since it was established in 1911.

She was appointed by the former Commissioner of Prisons, Mr Gilbert Omondi.

Before that, she had been in charge of four women’s prisons in the 20 years she had served in the KPS.

She was previously in charge of Nyeri, Kakamega and Thika women’s prisons and had also served as deputy officer in charge at Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

Wanja joined the service in 1985 at the age of 21 and after 13 months of training, she emerged the best student in her class.

Her first posting was Nyeri Women’s Prison as a cadet.