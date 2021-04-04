Assistant prisons boss Pauline Wanja is dead

Pauline Wanja Ngara

Assistant Commissioner-General of Prisons Pauline Wanja Ngara, who died on Saturday evening at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • Pauline Wanja Ngara joined the service in 1985 at the age of 21 and after 13 months of training, she emerged the best student in her class.

Assistant Commissioner-General of Prisons Pauline Wanja Ngara, has died. Wanja was the director of gender, NGOs and sports.

