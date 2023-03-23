Assistant ministers take oath of office

President William Ruto on Thursday presided over the swearing-in of assistant ministers at State House in Nairobi.

The 50, Chief Administrative Secretaries, were formally appointed on Wednesday after the National Assembly failed to vet the nominees citing the lack of constitutional authority to carry out the exercise.

“The obligation to respect, uphold and defend the Constitution enjoins the House to refrain from assuming and discharging a role that it has not been expressly assigned by the Constitution or written law. In that regard, the National Assembly is unable to vet the nominees in the absence of an express constitutional or statutory requirement to do so,” read the memorandum by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed in a statement on Wednesday, said following the memorandum, the President has effectively appointed the nominees to various ministries as earlier notified.

"To facilitate the ascension of the Chief Administrative Secretaries to Office, the State Appointees are now scheduled to subscribe to their solemn Oath of Office," Mr Mohammed said.

Also Read: Activist fights President Ruto move to create 27 more CAS posts

Even though the Constitution caps ministries at 22, the CAS position that was created by Dr Ruto's predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta does not limit the President.

Last week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended the President's ‘bloated’ Chief Administrative Secretaries list saying they found a ruined economy and to improve it they require a bigger team.