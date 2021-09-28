JKIA
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Asians landing in Nairobi are tourists, says government spokesman Cyrus Oguna

By  Harry Misiko  &  Hilary Kimuyu

The Asians who have been landing in Nairobi in droves are international tourists, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.