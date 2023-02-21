Asad Khan murder: Court pushes ruling on Maxine Wahome's fate

A court on Tuesday postponed a ruling on whether or not rally driver Maxine Wahome will be charged with the murder of her boyfriend Asad Khan.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ocho granted the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 15 days to file a report on how the case should proceed.

The ruling on whether Ms Wahome should be charged will be made on March 7.

In court on Tuesday, Ms Ochoi declined a request by the investigating officer to close the investigations file.

The magistrate further upheld an objection by lawyers for the family of the deceased - Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta - that the file cannot be closed without a decision on whether a charge will be preferred against the suspect.

"The DPP is yet to give directions into the incident. He is expected to decide whether or not a murder charge will be filed against the suspect," he said.

Meanwhile, the court directed police to hand Khan’s premises over to the landlord.

Police have been treating the premises as a scene of crime but the landlord told the court he was incurring losses as he could not rent the property.

Ms Wahome was arrested on December 12, 2022 for allegedly assaulting Asad. Police were initially investigating an offence of causing grievous harm but the circumstances changed after Asad died.

State prosecutor James Gachoka said the investigation would change accordingly.