Mukuria Ngamau Director of Quorandum Ltd youth fund court
As Youth Fund case ends, deaths of some parties remain a puzzle

By  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Those who died:
  • Mr Collin Reeves, said to have been the lead project consultant.
  • Mr Simon Gathika, who was a driver at the fund.
  • A lady lawyer who was part of the defence counsel.
  • Ms Catherine Namuye, who was the fund’s CEO
  • Mr Bruce Odhiambo, the fund’s board chairperson

Even as the Youth Enterprise Development Fund graft case ends, the puzzle of the mysterious deaths of five people, two of whom were officials of the parastatal, remains unsolved.

