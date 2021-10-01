As orphans, we should not let the past ruin our future

An orphan. Who is an orphan? Or rather what does being an orphan entail?

Personally, I lost both my parents but I would rather not be referred to as an orphan because I believe I am not one.

In my perspective, an orphan or being orphaned means losing all the people you treasure and their love. I give credit to my aunt Mercy for teaching me the true meaning of this word.

Yes, it is a big blow to lose your parents. But just look around you, are there people who love and care about you? Are there people who wake you up every day just to ensure you attain the best in your education?

Do you live with beautiful souls who go out of their way to ensure you lack nothing either socially, mentally or physically?

Do you have friends whom you hang out with? If yes, then you are not an orphan. It is tough having no parents but it is tougher having no one in your life. Your life, our life. You are not alone.

Suicide

It’s disheartening to wake up in the morning, switch on your TV only to hear cases of ‘orphans’ attempting or committing suicide.

Some of the oft-cited causes are loneliness and neglect after such teens lost their parents and guardians. In villages and towns, cases of maltreatment of orphans abound.

Some are openly discriminated just because they depend on people other than the ones who brought them into this world. It’s painful. Losing your parent is not a weakness; it isn’t a strength either. It is a call for independence, not in a negative way but in a positive one.

Some of these motivational speakers and even high-flying artistes we see on television lost their parents while young. Some grew up in the streets.

I don’t think they would be where they are if they had given up. As orphans, we need to appreciate the second chances God has given us. Take, for instance, the thousands of children in orphanages. They live with complete strangers, yet they all behave like family.

Just my imagination

It’s only a few years ago that I used to think that I was the unluckiest child in the world.

I felt so isolated yet I really wasn’t— it was just my imagination. Soon, I came to realise that I was a victim of my own torture.

“It’s not about who you lose, it’s about who you find!”’ is a saying my mum used to tell me. Do not let your past smear your future. It’s okay to cry but it is better to move on.





Anne, 17, studies at Mama Ngina Girls’ High School Mombasa.