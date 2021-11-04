As Covid infections wane, experts urge caution, jab uptake 

By  Elizabeth Merab  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • In September, it was predicted that the fifth wave would hit this month resulting in many deaths.
  • For the last few days, Kenya has recorded no new daily Covid-19 deaths.

From daily reports, the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be waning in Kenya, with new infections, hospital admissions and deaths being at an all-time low.

