Article written by ChatGPT

We input this question on the ChatGPT platform: “300-word article on how to make money in Kenya.”

The result below is what came out of ChatGPT:

“Kenya is a country with a rapidly growing economy and a large population of entrepreneurs. There are many ways to make money in Kenya, but the following are some of the most popular and effective:

1. Start a small business:Kenya has a thriving small business sector, and there are many opportunities for entrepreneurs to start their own business. Popular small business ideas in Kenya include starting a retail shop, a restaurant or a service-based business such as a hair salon or car wash.

2. Invest in real estate:Real estate is a popular investment opportunity in Kenya, as the country is experiencing rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class. Investing in real estate can be a great way to make money in Kenya, whether through buying and renting out property or through property development.

3. Invest in stocks:The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is the stock exchange of Kenya and offers opportunities for individuals to invest in various companies listed in the exchange.

4. Freelancing: The Internet has made it easier for people to find work as freelancers. There are many online platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr where you can offer your skills and services to clients from all over the world.

5. Online business: With the high rate of internet usage, starting an online business is a great idea. You can sell products or services online, provide information or offer a platform for others to sell their products.

6. Agriculture: Kenya is an agricultural country with vast land that can be used to grow crops or rear livestock. Agriculture is a good way to make money in Kenya, particularly if you are able to obtain funding and use advanced technologies.

7. Online tutoring: With the ongoing pandemic and increased online learning, online tutoring is an in-demand service. You can offer online tutoring services in various subjects such as math, science and English, and earn money while doing so.