Arsonist torches Mt Kenya Forest’s oldest tree

The life of Mt Kenya Forest’s oldest tree and a key ecological landmark in Meru, is hanging by a thread after an arsonist lit a fire inside its hollow pith, scorching the entire trunk.

After standing tall for more than three centuries, the tree now faces death in a major blow to cultural and ecological conservation.

Conservationists are now calling for thorough investigations into the Sunday arson attack on the giant Meru oak tree popularly known as King Muuru (king of Meru oak).

Located about five kilometres from Meru town within Imenti forest, King Muuru is believed to be about 350 years old, going by indigenous knowledge.

The oak earned its name from its age, towering height and huge trunk before its top broke off a year ago.

King Muuru has a base diameter of 2.7 metres and takes seven adults joining hands in a circle to hug it.

Before its top broke off due to old age last year, King Muuru stood about 50 metres tall, towering over its kind and other trees in the forest, and securing its title as the king of the forest.

Another interesting feature of the tree is its hollowed pith and a doorway that allows one to go in. It can comfortably accommodate several adults. Before it fell apart, the tree had other openings high up that were regarded as windows.

The base of a Meru oak tree popularly known as King Muuru, located in Imenti forest. The giant tree, which is believed to be over 350 years old, is at risk after an arson attack by unknown people. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

According to Ms Dorothy Naitore, the tree is significant to the Meru community as it has been the centre of attraction for several generations.

Due to its fame, King Muuru is arguably one of the most visited trees in the region besides Tharaka Nithi’s Mutunguru (Anthocleista grandiflora), which is believed to be one of the tallest trees in the region.

The Mutunguru, which stands at more than 80 metres high, and is estimated to be more than 200 years old, is also a major tourist attraction on the eastern slopes of Mt Kenya.

The arson attack is a big blow to conservation and tourism efforts initiated by the local Community Forest Association (CFA).

According to Meru Ecosystem Conservator John Njoroge, the fire was discovered on Sunday after rangers saw smoke billowing from the tree.

An assessment of the scene shows that the fire was set inside the tree, scorching the inside and withering two of the branches.

It is not yet clear if the tree, now reduced to a burnt hollow trunk, will survive.

“We are still investigating who was behind the arson attack on the most visited tree in the Mt Kenya ecosystem. When we discovered the fire, we called in the fire fighters from Meru town who helped in putting it out.

A man inside the base of a giant Meru oak tree in Imenti forest. The giant tree is believed to be over 350 years old. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“The fire caused extensive damage to the tree, which is already affected by old age. It’s unfortunate that the attack happened after we gave a special users licence for an ecotourism facility around the tree,” Mr Njoroge said.

The Kenya Forest Service and the CFA have intensified patrols in the forest following the arson attack.

“The CFA will be required to place a guard at the site. We will be calling in experts to assess the tree and advise how we can reinforce it because it is a heritage for the people of Meru,” he said.

Meru Forest Environmental Conservation and Protection Association (Mefecap), a local CFA, has already established an ecotourism facility around the giant Meru oak after receiving funding from the Upper Tana Resources Management project.

Ms Naitore, a member of the CFA, called for a speedy probe to ensure the arsonist is brought to book.

She said Mefecap was banking on King Muuru’s fame to have a thriving ecotourism centre with nature trails, wild swing, picnic site, bike riding, camping site and forest bathing.

“We have built sanitation facilities and erected a solar fence around the tree to promote tourism for the benefit of the community. Those out to frustrate our plans for conservation and tourism should be dealt with harshly,” Ms Naitore said.

Part of the plan to secure the giant Meru oak’s legacy is to have botanical experts determine its actual age as well as establish a record of its features for educational purposes.