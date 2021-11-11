Meru oak tree

The base of a Meru oak tree popularly known as King Muuru, located in Imenti forest. The giant tree, which is believed to be over 350 years old, is at risk after an arson attack by unknown people.

Arsonist torches Mt Kenya Forest’s oldest tree

  • The oak earned its name from its age, towering height and huge trunk before its top broke off a year ago.
  • King Muuru has a base diameter of 2.7 metres and takes seven adults joining hands in a circle to hug it.

The life of Mt Kenya Forest’s oldest tree and a key ecological landmark in Meru, is hanging by a thread after an arsonist lit a fire inside its hollow pith, scorching the entire trunk. 

