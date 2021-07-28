Are Cabinet Secretaries immune from prosecution? DPP wants court to decide

The DPP made the application in a petition filed by former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, who has challenged his prosecution over the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal. 

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji wants the High Court to determine whether a cabinet secretary should personally be held accountable for actions made in exercise of his or her powers while carrying out official functions.

