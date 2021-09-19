Arati demands suspension of VAT Act in bid to lower fuel costs

  • Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati has called for suspension of value added tax (VAT) Act to stabilise fuel prices and revision of the formula used in setting prices and the tax regime.

Pressure is mounting for the government to lower fuel prices following a huge uproar caused by the latest increase, with politicians joining calls for an urgent review.

