Appellate Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga parliament advisory

From left: President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Chief Justice David Maraga and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka at the Supreme Court building on January 23, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Wanjiru Karanja and Sankale ole Kantai ruled Friday that the proceedings of the case should not continue until an appeal to be filed by the National Assembly and Senate is heard and determined. 

The Court of Appeal has suspended proceedings of a five-judge High Court bench hearing 10 petitions relating to ex-Chief Justice David Maraga's advisory on dissolution of parliament over the gender parity rule.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Magoha defends scrapping of Education degree

  2. Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

  3. Kung’u Muigai: Elders have last word on Mt Kenya politics

  4. DRC says previous report of fresh volcanic eruption is false alarm

  5. Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8 million

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.