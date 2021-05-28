Appellate Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga parliament advisory

The Court of Appeal has suspended proceedings of a five-judge High Court bench hearing 10 petitions relating to ex-Chief Justice David Maraga's advisory on dissolution of parliament over the gender parity rule.

Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Wanjiru Karanja and Sankale ole Kantai ruled Friday that the proceedings of the case should not continue until an appeal to be filed by the National Assembly and Senate is heard and determined.

The appeal by the two Houses is against the dismissal of their application challenging Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu's powers to establish the bench.

Justice Mwilu had appointed a five-judge bench including Justices George Odunga, James Makau, Anthony Ndungu and Pauline Nyamweya to hear cases touching on the advisory.

Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate) argued that the five-judge bench is unconstitutional because it was appointed by the DCJ.

Through lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi, they said the DCJ did not have powers to empanel a bench. They said the powers are reserved for the Chief Justice and cannot be delegated to the deputy.

However, the five-judge bench of Justices Lydia Achode, Pauline Nyamweya, George Odunga, James Makau and Anthony Ndung'u dismissed the objection and ruled that the power of the Chief Justice to form a bench can be delegated to the DCJ.

They found it was not illegal for Justice Mwilu to appoint them and commenced to hear the petitions.

The Legislature was aggrieved by the ruling and filed an application for stay of the proceedings pending determination of its appeal.

Appellate court's ruling

While suspending the proceedings, the Court of Appeal found that the Legislature has an arguable case against the High Court decision dated February 18, 2021.

"It is intended to be argued on appeal that the powers donated by Article 165(4) of the Constitution cannot be delegated and that they are not administrative. The point intended to be argued – whether the Deputy Chief Justice was empowered by the said Article to empanel a bench of the High Court - is not an idle one. It is an arguable point," said the appellate court judges.

The noted that Article 165(4) provides that "any matter certified by the court as raising a substantial question of law under clause (3)(b) or (d) shall be heard by an uneven number of judges, being not less than three, assigned by the Chief Justice"/

On whether the appeal will be rendered nugatory should the High Court continue hearing the case pending determination of the appeal, the judges said if it was to be held on appeal that the DCJ had no power to empanel the bench, the appeal would be a victory with no practical effect - an academic exercise.

"We find, also, that this is a matter in the public interest domain and it is proper that the appellants exhaust their appellate rights," stated the appellate judges. They directed lawyer Abdullahi to file the appeal within 30 days.

DCJ's arguments

Justice Mwilu had opposed the stay of the High Court proceedings, saying the intended appeal was not arguable.

She explained that the High Court had determined that powers donated by Article 165(4) of the Constitution were administrative in nature and could be exercised by the Deputy Chief Justice.

Justice Mwilu said since the petitions were filed to challenge the advisory opinion and the retired Chief Justice was sued as a party, in those circumstances she had to constitute the bench to hear and determine the consolidated petitions.

However, lawyer Ahnednassir said the Constitution does not envisage a scenario where the duty to empanel a bench of the High Court can be performed by anyone save the Chief Justice.

At the High Court, the Legislature want the judges to quash the CJ's adivisory letter on grounds that it was based on an order of the court dated March 29, 2017.

In the order, Justice John Mativo had directed Parliament and the Attorney General to take steps to ensure the required legislation (on two-third gender rule on elective positions) is enacted within a period of 60 days from the date of that order.

According to lawyer Abdullahi, that order was directed to the previous House (eleventh Parliament) whose lifespan expired on August 8, 2017.

He argued that the order having being directed to the previous House, it can not be enforced on the current House (twelveth parliament) because parliament has no perpetual succession.

Maraga's advisory

Mr Maraga triggered the Constitution’s most severe punishment last year — dissolution of the House — after Parliament's failure to enact the law providing that no elected and appointed position should have more than two-thirds representation from one gender.

In a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, he described the failure as a form of impunity that could only be cured by sending MPs home.

The move elicited a strong backlash from legislators who rushed to the High Court to halt Parliament's dissolution, arguing that Mr Maraga lacked authority to interfere with the law-making powers of the legislature.

The two chambers of the House further argued that Mr Maraga’s advisory was an infringement of Article 1 on the sovereign power of the people exercised through the legislative arm of the government, adding that the CJ cannot unilaterally dissolve one arm of government without public participation.