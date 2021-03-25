News

Prime

Appeals court stops Sh43m award to judge in land case

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal has stopped a Sh43 million compensation awarded to a judge and his wife for unlawful eviction from a prime plot in Kakamega town by the local government.

