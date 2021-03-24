Court frees grave digger who killed colleague while drunk

Drunk men

Two drunk men fighting. The Court of Appeal has set free a gravedigger who had been jailed for killing his colleague during a night fight in Ugunja, Siaya County while both of them were drunk.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Ndunda

Court reporter

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal has set free a gravedigger who had been jailed for killing his colleague during a night fight in Ugunja, Siaya County.

Related

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.