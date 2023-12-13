Huge turnout forces APDK to cancel polls, Moody Awori calls for peace

The Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK) was thrown into confusion on December 6, 2023, after the executive committee abruptly cancelled its annual general meeting due to the huge turnout.

The association was supposed to hold its Annual General Meeting before holding national elections to choose new leaders to serve for the next three years.

This was not to be, however, as confusion gripped the room when APDK chairperson Simon Gitonga was handed the microphone.

According to Mr Gitonga, allowing the election to go ahead in the presence of unregistered members would be a disaster and put the association in jeopardy.

He said that according to the register, only 260 members were eligible to vote, as opposed to the hundreds who filled the room.

Mr Gitonga said that according to the constitution, as is the case with all registered NGOs in the country, only registered members should vote.

"I came today to observe the elections, which according to our constitution should only involve qualified members. However, it appears that many of those present are not actually dues-paying members. Any court would confirm that non-members cannot participate in the internal elections of an organisation. Therefore, we cannot proceed with the elections today as planned," said Mr Gitonga.

He added that the board would inform members of a new date for the elections in due course and noted that the meeting was attended by over 900 people.

Former vice-president Moody Awori, one of the founders of the association, called for calm and sobriety among members, adding that the association was not a political party where politics dominated every meeting.

Huge turnout

"I want to plead with you that this is not a political origination. This is not a sacco for people to save and get loans," Awuori said.

However, Awuori admitted that he had never seen such a turnout in the 66 years of the association's history.

"I have never seen such a large number of non-members participating in our elections. It is admirable that you are interested, but I must make it clear that this organisation is not political, we are not a for-profit company, and our purpose is not to serve the general public".

Members interested in standing for various positions were asked to ensure that they were recognised with membership of the association, which is a prerequisite.

"Once a member, take time to familiarise yourself with the inner workings of the organisation before seeking a leadership role."

Following the postponement of the election, some of those who turned out to vote expressed their displeasure, saying that they had spent most of the day waiting for the executive board to provide them with voting materials, only to be asked to leave without voting.

They also questioned the conduct of the association's leadership for failing to update their register, as some of them had registered before the election.

"What is not happening in our country? Are you telling me that only 260 people are living with disabilities in Kenya? What about the rest of us, which office should we go to?" one of the angry members said.

Disrupt the process

One of the candidates vying for the position of chairperson, Ms Dannitah Ghati, claimed that the cancellation of the election was a way of locking her out of the election after the board claimed that some of the members who were not registered wanted to disrupt the process.

Ms Ghati said there was a need to bring change to the association, a call that seems to be bothering some of the board members.