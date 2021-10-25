Senator Anwar Loitiptip
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Anwar Loitiptip: Senator who loves courting trouble 

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the police, the Senator claims he was attacked by three individuals and he shot the woman during the scuffle.
  • Upon arrival at the scene, police found Ms Joy Makena who had been shot in her right leg above the ankle.

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip was caught up in a shooting drama in Nanyuki, days after he was accused of attempting to throw a man into the Indian Ocean.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.