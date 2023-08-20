Anti-money laundering deliberations dominate lawyers' annual meet

Discussions on anti-money laundering took centre stage at the Law Society of Kenya's (LSK) Annual Conference, which ended at the weekend in Diani, Kwale County.

LSK President Eric Theuri had to reassure the more than 1,400 lawyers that they would not be forced to report clients they suspect of involvement in suspicious financial transactions to the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC).

Instead, Mr Theuri said the LSK would be designated as a self-regulatory body on anti-money laundering issues, with members reporting to the society rather than to any government body, including the FRC.

According to LSK, the proposal is to amend the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2009 and remove the provisions designating solicitors as reporting bodies (to the FRC) as per the amendments made in 2021.

The LSK says it will be designated as a self-regulatory body under the Act, in line with international standards to protect client-lawyer privilege and safeguard all information received from clients.

"The central reporting point is the LSK and not a government regulatory body," Mr Theuri said, adding that there was a need to protect the practice of law and the only way to do so was through self-regulation.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung'u said it will be critical for the LSK to ensure that it puts in place measures to raise awareness and build the capacity of lawyers to detect and prevent money laundering and terrorist financing activities arising from the relationship with clients.

Prof Ndung'u, in a speech read on his behalf to the lawyers by FRC Director General Saitoti ole Maika, said the measures would include client due diligence, transaction monitoring and mechanisms for reporting to LSK any suspicious transaction or activity relating to the client.

"This would enable LSK to monitor compliance with anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) obligations under the new law, which include the obligation to verify the legitimacy of funds offered by a client and to report any suspicions relating to the funds," the CS said.

The CS said the LSK and the FRC must put in place mechanisms to share information within the confines of legal professional privilege so that the profession is not used to facilitate money laundering and terrorist financing.

Prof Ndung'u also said that lawyers will have a duty to identify and verify the identity of their clients and any risks associated with their financial dealings, monitor transactions and ensure that client accounts are only used for the legitimate purpose of providing legal services.

Court of Appeal Judge Patrick Kiage urged lawyers not to use legal professional privilege to undermine the social good in society.

Justice Kiage said that while attorney-client privilege was important, there was a need for lawyers to be on the right side of history and not be seen as accomplices to money laundering.

Noting that vices such as corruption, terrorism and money laundering were rampant in the country, the judge said the integrity of lawyers was a matter of importance.

"We must have a certain level of integrity, let's not be enablers (of the vices)," said Justice Kiage, who also urged lawyers to come up with solutions to help society.

Apart from anti-money laundering, climate justice issues were also discussed, with Mr Theuri saying it was important for lawyers to understand what was needed in terms of laws and other interventions to prepare them to advise their clients.

Presiding Judge of the Environment and Land Court at the Milimani Law Courts, Oscar Angote, told the lawyers that there is need to address the issue of climate justice and how they can benefit from adaptation and litigation related to climate change.

The judge also said there was a need to embrace a legal system that upholds the rights of the vulnerable.

"We (lawyers) have an influential role in the country, society is looking to us to address the crisis (climate change), there is a need to advise our clients on activities that negatively affect the climate," said Justice Angote.

Justice Angote further said that there is a need for lawyers to promote corporate responsibility by advising companies on disclosure of climate risks and actions.

The judge further said that if lawyers do not have the mindset to take advantage of opportunities related to climate change, they will be left out as a profession.

He said the Environment and Land Court is ready and has structures in place to assist the country on climate issues and that legal practitioners cannot afford to be passive observers on climate-related issues.

Justice Angote also urged lawyers to familiarise themselves with climate change policies.

Mr Agostinho Neto, Technical Advisor on Policy and Strategy in the Office of the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, said that climate change requires close cooperation between national institutions for constructive policy law and related discussions.

He said climate change has a significant impact on developing countries like Kenya because the national economy is heavily dependent on vulnerable sectors such as agriculture, water resources and tourism.