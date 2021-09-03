Milk Crate Challenge
AFP

News

Prime

Another year, another crazy online challenge... but why?

By  Kevin Maina

Communication and Media student

Kenyatta University

What you need to know:

  • On Sunday, TikTok disabled users’ ability to search for the challenge as the daredevilry left most of the participants injured.
  • But the TikTok ban only saw the “madness” move to other video-sharing platforms.

Whether it is digesting a spoonful of ground cinnamon for 60 seconds without water, as was in 2012 or performing self-harm acts dared by users in an online game as was in 2019, millennials on the internet seem to be on the race to curate the next life-threatening viral challenge to satisfy their adrenaline rush. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.