Ann Njeri to MPs: Help me get compensation for my Sh17bn diesel

Kenyan trader Ann Njeri Njoroge, who claimed the Sh17 billion diesel consignment dumped by the government, told MPs on Wednesday that she did not have a licence to operate in Kenya and demanded compensation for the consignment she claimed was hers.

She had appeared before the National Assembly's Energy Committee to demand compensation in a session that saw MPs questioning her licence and whether the documents she presented to the team were genuine.

“I seek to be fully compensated for the loss of my product which was illegally taken possession of by Galana Energies. I believe that this Committee has the power to recommend full investigation of this matter with a view of helping me in my fight for compensation and recovery of all payments due to me,” Njeri said.

She was referring to Galana Energies, the company the government said had the documents to import the oil and was one of the three companies selected for the government-to-government deal to bring in oil from Gulf countries.

“I procured this fuel for sale into any country in East Africa. As an Upstream trader (Not an Importer of Petroleum Products in Kenya), I do not need a licence to deliver fuel CIF to a customer who has a licence to operate in their jurisdiction. I amend the import documentation to the buyer and deliver the product to the final port. I do not run business in the downstream or fuel import space in Kenya as I am not licensed,” Njeri told the committee, which had questioned how she intended to import fuel without a licence.

While she had sold fuel to neighbouring countries in previous years, Njeri said she had applied to the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) for a licence in Kenya in recent years, but was turned down.

But on further questioning, Njeri told MPs that she had imported the fuel in the hope of selling it in Kenya "out of patriotism".

“I saw that Kenya had a fuel shortage problem, and I decided to help,” she told the MPs.

But in her written statement, she had told the parliamentary committee that her Sh17 billion in oil had been taken without her consent.

Distraught by the turn of events, Njeri told MPs that she had sought the intervention of various authorities, including the Port Police, and Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir.

She told MPs that she had been informed that her cargo, supposedly owned by her company, had been procured by Galana Energies through a government-to-government (G-to-G) arrangement with Saudi ARAMCO.

“If MT HAIGUI belonged to G-to-G, why would it remain in the waters from October 11, 2023 till November 4, 2023? Previous G-to-G shipments can prove the turnaround times for such procurements and it will be misleading to try and sneak in a private procurement into this framework. I submit that our vessel was forcefully taken into the Port of Mombasa and illegally discharged by actors who thought that they wielded much power and influence and would engage in an illegality like this one with no consequences,” she said.