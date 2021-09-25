Anger, tears during MPs’ meeting over stalled Jamii Bora housing project

The Senate Committee on Roads and Transport has raised the red flag over Sh1.2 billion Jamii Bora housing estate in Kisaju, Isinya Sub-county.

The committee led by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi toured the project site yesterday, before meeting dozens of dejected members in a stormy session.

The members recounted their tribulations over the past 10 years after they were moved from various informal settlements in Nairobi by the Jamii Bora Trust founder Ingdrid Munro at the inception of the project.

Each member was to get a modern house in a project that comprised eight neighbourhoods and a shopping centre.

However, things went haywire when Jamii Bora Trust was put under receivership and eventually sold to Kisaju View Park Ltd over unpaid loan.

Many members lost their houses after the prices shot up to Sh6 million from the initial Sh300,000.

"We have been subjected to untold pain. Most members have been evicted and their houses sold by the management. This is a scheme to steal from poor Kenyans," said Mr Calvin Munayi, the Jamii Bora estate chairman.

The project founder, Ms Munro, 80, explained, amid tears, how the project slipped through her hands over a loan she had obtained.

The committee put Kingdom Bank, which was previously known as Jamii Bora Bank, on the spot for withholding information on the total amount of money advanced as loan against the 300-acre parcel.

More than Sh800 million was said to have been obtained from different lenders using the same title.

At the same time, the County Government of Kajiado is demanding Sh2 billion in unpaid land rates, sinking the project further into trouble.

The committee issued summons to Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku and directors of Kisaju View Park Ltd, who skipped the stormy meeting.

The House team said there seemed to have been a well-orchestrated scheme to steal from the poor in the most cavalier manner.

Senator Wamatangi promised justice to the victims.

"We have summoned Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku and Kisaju View Park Development Ltd directors to appear before the committee in two weeks’ time. This is a mega fraud," said Mr Wamatangi.

Governor Lenku is expected to shed light on the Sh2 billion unpaid land rates, among other issues around the project.

The committee further urged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate and prosecute the actors in the multimillion-shilling scheme.