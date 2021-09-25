Jamii Bora Trust founder Ingdrid Munro.
File

News

Prime

Anger, tears during MPs’ meeting over stalled Jamii Bora housing project

logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The members were moved from various informal settlements in Nairobi by the Jamii Bora Trust founder Ingdrid Munro at the inception of the project.

The Senate Committee on Roads and Transport has raised the red flag over Sh1.2 billion Jamii Bora housing estate in Kisaju, Isinya Sub-county.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.