Lift curfew and focus on Covid jab, Amref boss urges state

Amref CEO Githinji Gitahi

Amref Health Africa Global CEO Githinji Gitahi who has urged the government to lift the ongoing curfew and concentrate on vaccinating the Kenyan population.

By  Amina Wako  &  Hellen Shikanda

The Kenyan government should lift the ongoing nationwide curfew and shift its focus to vaccinating its population, Amref Health Africa Global CEO Githinji Gitahi has said.

