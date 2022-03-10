Amos Sikweya: From cleaner to county assembly clerk

When he joined the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) as a member of staff in 2010, Amos Kiangwe Sikweya envisioned working with the country’s top politicians and helping them in their legislative work to improve the lives of Kenyans.

But he suffered a setback and he found himself working among the subordinate staff.

“It was not my dream job but I convinced myself that I was going to give my best. This is one of the lowest job categories in the Parliamentary Service Commission structure,” he says.

His work involved cleaning and serving tea and generally running errands because he also doubled up as a messenger.

As a student at the Catholic University of East Africa studying political science and sociology, he had interned in Parliament.

“Some of those who had seen me in Parliament as an intern and knew about my education background were very discouraging and encouraging in their comments in the same measure,” he said.

“Some told me outright that I should quit the low-ranking job and look for something else to do while others were contemptuous, saying education was meaningless if a graduate like myself could be reduced to a cleaner.

“In all these, I held onto hope because deep down I knew something good would come out one day, especially if I did it well.”

With time, these taunts were getting into his head and he thought of quitting.

“I held on but at times I would ask myself if my colleagues were actually right in that I was wasting myself in these dead-end jobs. But one thing kept the slim hope in me alive.

“It was at this time that the country was rewriting the Constitution and somehow I knew that there would be an expansion of parliamentary staffing and I might just get into a better job category I was qualified for and I knew being an insider I stood a better chance if such an opportunity was to arise.”

Running errands

He mostly worked for the then Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro (now Helb chairperson), cleaning his office, serving him meals and running errands for him.

And it was here that he would get his first major break.

“One day after I had served him a meal, the Speaker looked at me and asked me what my professional background was. He said he had been observing me and he was convinced that I was the right man in the wrong job.

“I then explained to him that I had a degree in political science and that I had just enrolled for my master's degree in public policy and administration at Kenyatta University. He was blown away.”

Before this, Mr Sikweya had attended Dagoretti Primary School in Nairobi before joining Kakiimba and Kuoyo Kochia secondary schools all in Homa Bay County.

To test Mr Sikweya’s capabilities, Mr Ethuro asked him to research a paper that could be delivered at a meeting in Naivasha and when he delivered, the Speaker was more than impressed.

“He spoke to the then clerk of the National Assembly, Patrick Gichohi, and told him that I should be moved to a position commensurate with my level of education.

“Unfortunately, there was no vacancy at that time and the commission was undertaking reforms so I diligently continued with my duties.”

Mr Ethuro continued to get more impressed with his work and they developed a working relationship that surprised many in the Parliamentary Square since the Speaker was known to be a man keen on detail and order.

Mr Sikweya believes this is part of what helped grow into a legislative officer of good standing.

Subordinate staff

It was an interesting working arrangement in that after finishing his cleaning and messenger tasks, Mr Sikweya would find his way to the parliamentary library or the media centre poring over books and publications as he did research work for Speaker Ethuro and other senior parliamentary officers who trusted his mastery of writing legislative and research briefs.

So, basically, he was a researcher working on a subordinate staff salary without worrying about the pay.

After some time, Mr Sikweya was attached to serve on the Public Investments Committee at the National Assembly under the stewardship of Phyllis Mirungu, a retired parliamentary officer, and Ann Musandu performing the same role as a subordinate staff. He says his desire was also to study the operation and management of parliamentary committees.

In the afternoons, when the House was sitting, Mr Sikweya would sit at the Speaker’s gallery studying the role of the clerks at the table.

Soon, as he had believed, some vacancies arose in the Parliamentary Service Commission and he applied for more than one position.

And just as he had hoped, he succeeded, getting not one but two job offers.

“I was offered a job as a Hansard reporter and another as a clerk assistant. I was overjoyed, for my patience had paid off.”

He credits the director of communications at the Deputy President’s Office, David Mugonyi, who was then the head of media relations at Parliament, for giving him sound advice.

“Mugonyi told me to go for the clerk assistant’s position, saying there were better growth prospects there, advice that I followed,” Mr Sikweya says in our interview at his Kitengela residence.

He, therefore, became a legislative clerk and began attending legislative and procedural duties in the National Assembly chamber.

But one day, Mr Sikweya was asked to stand in for a colleague at the Energy, Communications and Information Committee.

Three-year contract

“The chairperson, Jamleck Kamau, was impressed with my work and he requested the then clerk of the National Assembly, the late Justin Bundi, that I become one of the substantive clerks for his committee.

“However, Bundi, citing lack of enough personnel, recommended that I serve the committee and also attend to chamber or legislative duties in the House.”

Mr Sikweya later moved to the Senate as a legislative clerk on promotion.

While there, the Homa Bay County Assembly Service Board requested the clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye, that Mr Sikweya be seconded there as the clerk of the county assembly.

“But there was a lot of infighting involving MCAs, the Speaker and almost everybody. That is when Nyegenye, a man I respect so much, advised me that since I am from that county I might get sucked into those wars thus spoiling my growing parliamentary career. He advised me to stay away and I agreed with him.”

In 2019, the Tharaka Nithi County Assembly made a similar request to Mr Nyegenye, that Mr Sikweya be seconded as a clerk to that House. This time, though, Mr Nyegenye said that it was good for Mr Sikweya to prove his legislative prowess at the level of the county assembly.

The commission approved his secondment to the Tharaka Nithi County Assembly and Mr Sikweya has been working there ever since.

And just last week, the assembly unanimously gave him another three-year contract and has requested the PSC to approve it.

“I work with an amazing team. The executive team, led by Governor Muthomi Njuki, the Speaker and chairperson of the County Assembly Service Board, David Mbaya, the leadership of the House, members of the county assembly and the staff are wonderful people to work with.

“Since I am not from the area and therefore have no vested interests, they believe and take any advice I give is for the best interests of the people of Tharaka Nithi. Most of the time we uniquely worked in consultation and cooperation without compromising the functions of each level of government at the county level,” he said.

His future plans? “God knows, for someone who started as a subordinate staff rising to the position of clerk of a county assembly, I believe I have what it takes for any assignment in Kenya and beyond to serve the people of Kenya.