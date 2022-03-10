Amos Kiangwe Sikweya

Amos Kiangwe Sikweya, Tharaka Nithi County Assembly clerk.

Amos Sikweya: From cleaner to county assembly clerk

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • His work involved cleaning and serving tea and generally running errands because he also doubled up as a messenger.
  • He mostly worked for the then Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro (now Helb chairperson), cleaning his office, serving him meals and running errands.

When he joined the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) as a member of staff in 2010, Amos Kiangwe Sikweya envisioned working with the country’s top politicians and helping them in their legislative work to improve the lives of Kenyans.

