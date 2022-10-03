Ambrose Rachier's family reacts to his revelation of Freemason ties

Members of the family of Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier have dismissed claims on social media that they're suffering social seclusion after he went public with information that he's a member of the Freemasons Society.

John Rachier, a retired civil servant and elder brother of Mr Rachier, said the revelation did not come as a surprise to him because he has known it all along.

“I have no problem with it and it has not affected me because that is him and he has his life to live. However, we did not expect him to go on national television to make such revelations,” he said.

He added: “It should not affect anybody either. My brother has been a member of that society for close to three decades. I think people should just mind their business.”

However, his cousin, Abwao Nyandera, said he was shocked by the revelation, adding that it was news to him.

“I learned of my cousin’s membership of the Freemasons on television. I will talk to him and find out more about this,” he said.

“I learned that my uncle is a member of the Freemasons on television. I cannot say it has affected me in any way, but I was not aware of it,” Mr Rachier’s niece, Lilian Rachier, told Nation on the phone.

Shocked by the revelation

Other relatives declined to respond to questions and disengaged as soon as they realised that it was a call from a journalist.

Several residents of Gem Ahono in Gem sub-county, where Mr Rachier comes from, said they were shocked by the revelation.

“To us he (Mr Rachier) is an accomplished lawyer who is respected far and wide, and a role model to the youth in our society. We did not know that he is one of them,” said Sam Okinda, a resident.

According to him, Freemasonry is a satanic association that commits all manner of ills.

“Others would want to argue otherwise, but for us who understand spiritual things, this is not an organisation to associate with as a Christian or a Muslim. There will be a big change in the manner in which the community will relate to him after learning the truth,” he added.

During the interview with Duncan Khaemba of NTV, Mr Rachier said Freemasonry is perhaps one of the oldest societies in the world, dating back to medieval times.

“Many secret societies existed, particularly in England, but Masonry became formalised around 1640 and then got perfected around 1813.

“It is a members’ organisation in which someone who knows you very well invites you to join. Our main objective is to engage in charity to help humanity.