Ndia Iri waterfall

Ndia Iri waterfall on River Kathita in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi County.

News

Prime

Allure of Tharaka waterfall that swallowed four varsity students

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

What you need to know:

  • Residents believe the place whose name means “the sacred water” is home to their ancestors.
  • After taking selfies, six of the students could not resist the temptation to cool off in the waterfall.

The scenic view of Ndia Iri waterfall on River Kathita in Marimanti, Tharaka Nithi County, is so picturesque that many visitors find it irresistible.  

