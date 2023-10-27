All about Somalia's National Meteorological Agency Bill

Somalia has taken a significant step towards safeguarding the well-being of its citizens and the environment with the approval of the National Meteorological Agency Bill by the Cabinet.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, who expressed her gratitude to the Cabinet for their approval of the Bill.

“Gratitude to the Cabinet for their approval of the historic Bill. This significant stride is dedicated to ensuring the provision of timely early warning data for climate and weather-related threats, in strict alignment with the rigorous standards articulated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO),” the Minister tweeted.

Weather-related threats

The Bill will pave the way for the establishment of a National Meteorological Agency, a crucial entity dedicated to providing timely early warning data for climate and weather-related threats.

Somalia, like many other nations, is currently grappling with the devastating impacts of climate change, including dangerous floods and droughts.

Somalia's Minister for Environment and Climate Change Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi. Photo credit: Courtesy

The lack of early warning systems has been identified as a major factor exacerbating these challenges.

The establishment of the National Meteorological Agency will provide the necessary infrastructure to predict and monitor weather conditions, enhancing the country’s ability to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Climate change

The new agency will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Somali citizens by providing early warnings and valuable meteorological data that can be used for disaster preparedness, resource allocation, and informed decision-making at all levels of government.

The establishment of the National Meteorological Agency will mark a significant milestone in Somalia’s commitment to environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and the protection of its people.

The agency will operate autonomously and with resiliency, ensuring that it is well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges posed by climate change.