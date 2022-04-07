Align manifestos with Kenya’s economic development strategy, presidential candidates told

Government bureaucrats will integrate the manifesto of the winning presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election to align it with the country’s economic development strategy.

National Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Eric Wafukho raised concerns that some of the campaign promises being propagated by political leaders are unrealistic and going against Kenya’s long-term development blueprint of Vision 2030.

The CAS who was accompanied by Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwige said they are monitoring what different political alignments are saying to the people to ascertain which year they are in.

“Some are in 2008, others in 2013. We will gladly bring them on board because they are very important players in where we go as a country,” he said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 10th Kenya National Monitoring and Evaluation Week in Kisumu.

“Those leaders you hear from the political space on what they intend to do will ultimately have to sit down with government bureaucrats to discuss what is workable based on the realities on the ground,” added Mr Wafukho.

Vision 2030

Mr Wafukho who spoke at Tom Mboya Labour College affirmed the government’s commitment to implement Vision 2030 saying, “the matter remains imperative on every regime that comes.”

“We have highly competent people in government. They are always quiet behind the cameras but have what it takes to project and position the country on a very high trajectory.

“Remember the State Department for Planning does not guide the government in planning but the country. The platform has also brought on board the private sector through the national stakeholders forum in consideration of different voices,” he said.

He, however, urged political leaders to have informed conversations with their teams to be aligned with the country’s Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP IV).

“Sometimes people who surround the political leaders have no experience with government and use old templates on what they intend to do,” said Mr Wafukho who represented National Treasury and Planning CS Ukur Yatani in the official launch of the event.

Innovation

But when they come to the government and see where we have reached on some aspects, he pointed out, they will discover that what they are discussing was what was done five years ago.

Mr Wafukho noted that a lot is expected to happen between now and September when the team will start reviewing the manifestos of those who would have won after the declaration by the country’s electoral commission and after all the appeals would have been concluded.

Citing the case of neighbouring Uganda whose education calendar was pushed back by two years, he applauded Kenya’s investment in innovation and digital platforms that will enable the country to catch up by the end of the year.

CS Yatani, in his speech, reiterated that this year’s M&E Week comes at a critical time when development of MTP IV has commenced.

“The development agenda for our country between 2023 and 2027 will focus on Transforming our economy, Creating wealth and employment, reducing poverty and creating a conducive environment for investment,” he said.