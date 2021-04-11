Alice Macharia: I can barely afford Sh18,000 price of my book

Magistrate Alice Macharia

Magistrate Alice Macharia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nyambega Gisesa

When Magistrate Alice Macharia wrote a book about the rights of children and mothers during sentencing, she expected that it would be readily available to readers and assist in shedding light on the subject.

Related

More from News

  1. Ruto-Raila alliance a mirage, says MP

  2. India bans export of crucial Covid-19 drug

  3. Kenya's Covid-19 death toll rises by 18

  4. Why Buhari sacked Nigeria’s police chief

  5. PRIME Police pursue ‘hired assassins’ theory in KBC editor's death

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.