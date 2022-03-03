Alcohol, pollution raise risk of undescended testicles in boys

Have you delivered a baby boy of late and the doctor checked whether the testicles are in place?

Experts are raising concerns about the number of children being born with undescended testicles.

They are alerting parents that the defect can be corrected through minor surgery that is covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

Ms Eunice Gathoni, who gave birth in December, was shocked when she noticed that one of the cojones was missing. She was told to bring the boy back to the hospital after three weeks if they had not dropped.

“After three weeks, they had not dropped. I went to the hospital and was told that surgery was needed.

Funnily enough, he was not in pain and he could experience a normal erection,” said Ms Gathoni. A scan showed that the testes were there but not in the scrotum.

The testicles were noted in the inguinal canal and had a normal size. The doctor concluded that the features were of retractile testicles.

“I panicked but the doctor told me that it is something common nowadays, saying they were getting a lot of cases regarding the same issue. But I was assured that it could be corrected through surgery,” she said.

The boy is scheduled for surgery to rectify the condition.

Undescended testicle

For Francis Otieno, his son and his friend’s son, born in 2015, had one undescended testicle. Those of the other child dropped after two years, but his son needed surgery and the procedure was done when he was four years old.

“It's a procedure that heals quickly. The undescended testicle is really affecting many boys born this time. It's worth checking since it can be corrected by surgery,” he said.

The concerns from the two parents represent those of thousands of parents gave birth to children with such conditions but because they were not aware that they could be helped have now come out to talk about it.

Dr Dedan Ongonga, a pediatric surgeon at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, has confirmed to the Nation that he is seeing more children with the condition.

“Between 2008 and 2015, I would operate on one child every two months but the number has increased and of late I am seeing a child per week. Many parents are informed and they are aware of the condition,” Dr Ongonga said.

He says that before, many male adults would have the problem but they were not aware of it.

“Now that they are aware and informed, many are checking and coming for surgery,” he said.

An undescended testicle (cryptorchidism) is one that hasn't moved into its proper position in the bag of skin hanging below the penis (scrotum) before birth. Usually, just one testicle is affected, but sometimes both testicles are undescended.

Born prematurely

An undescended testicle is uncommon in general, but common among baby boys born prematurely.

“The vast majority of the time, the undescended testicle moves into the proper position on its own, within the first few months of life. If your son has an undescended testicle that doesn't correct itself, surgery can relocate the testicle into the scrotum,” Dr Ongonga said.

He clarified that the surgery is free with an NHIF card.

Data at Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, one of the major facilities that serves both Nyandarua and Laikipia counties, have revealed that doctors attend to 24 cases of undescended testes per month.

This is after a study established that the cases of children who are treated with the disorder are higher in the two counties compared with other regions.

“We have seen a lot of children with what we call the undescended testes condition as compared to other regions. This is worrying and has prompted us to start pursuing research to help unearth answers as to why the numbers were high in the two counties,” said Dr Muigai Mararo, a consultant urologist.

Dr Mararo, who spoke on the sidelines of a three-day urological camp organised by Kenya Association of Urological Surgeons at Nyahururu Referral, said that the disorder is usually treated through surgery.

Though the cause is not known, low birth weight, premature birth, alcohol use by the mother during pregnancy and the parent’s exposure to some pesticides are among the factors that might increase the risk of undescended testicles in a newborn.

Dr Mararo advises mothers to always check whether their children have undescended testes or if they are in the proper position.

Left untreated

“It is advisable for mothers to usually monitor their children to see whether the testes are not in their normal position or they are at a position a bit higher or cannot even be felt,” he said.

“Mostly, the undescended testicle moves into the proper position on its own, within the first few months after birth. If your son has an undescended testicle that doesn't correct itself, surgery can relocate the testicle into the scrotum.”

Dr Kitovu Mburugu, the chair of the Kenya Association of Urological Surgeons, said it was important for the condition to be identified in its early stages and treated, especially before the child reaches age two.

He warned that if left untreated, the condition increases the chances of the child getting cancer of the testes.

“The condition can also expose the child to trauma in case he is hit by an object as it gives them a lot of pain and in extreme cases can lead to infertility if the subject has bilateral undescended testes,” he said.

The association has expressed optimism that it will establish why the cases were high in the region compared with other parts of the country.

Other common problems in the region, the doctors said, include prostate enlargement and prostate cancer among men and issues with the urinary system.