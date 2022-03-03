Alcohol, pollution raise risk of undescended testicles in boys

By  Angela Oketch  &  Steve Njuguna

What you need to know:

  • An undescended testicle is uncommon in general, but common among baby boys born prematurely.
  • According to experts say the defect can be corrected through minor surgery that is covered by NHIF.

Have you delivered a baby boy of late and the doctor checked whether the testicles are in place?
Experts are raising concerns about the number of children being born with undescended testicles.

