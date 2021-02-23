Alarm over new Covid surge

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man for a Covid-19 test at a Kemri lab in Kisumu on April 23 last year.

Photo credit: Brian Ongoro | AFP
By  Nasibo Kabale  &  Harry Misiko

What you need to know:

  • At least 14 patients succumbed to the disease over the same period, a sharp rise from last week’s numbers where some days went without a single death.

  • Since President Uhuru Kenyatta reopened the economy four months ago, there has been increased social, economic and political gatherings.

Experts have raised the red flag over rising Covid-19 infections in the country, a situation they attribute to breach of safety protocols following relaxation of containment measures.

